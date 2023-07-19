S. Korea's barley output down 1.1 pct this year amid frequent rains: data

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's barley output fell 1.1 percent in 2023 from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday, due to the adverse effects of heavy rainfall over recent months.

The production of barley in the country came to 97,794 tons this year, down 1,042 tons from 2022, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. The harvest season for barley spans from mid-June to early July.

The decrease came as frequent heavy rains disrupted the production, with the output per 1,000 square meters falling 7.4 percent over the period.

South Korea also experienced a decline in the production of onions, which were harvested from mid-May until the end of June, with the output falling 1.9 percent over the period to 1.17 million tons.

The production of garlic, on the other hand, rose 16.7 percent to 318,220 tons this year, as farmers expanded their cultivation of the crop following a price hike experienced in 2022.



This file photo taken on June 5, 2023, shows a barley field in Yeoju, 62 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

