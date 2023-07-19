Asiana pilots' union tentatively OKs wage deal
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier by sales, said Wednesday it has reached a tentative wage deal with its pilots' union for the 2019-2022 period.
The tentative agreement came after two international and 10 domestic flights were canceled as around 100 Asiana pilots began a work-to-rule protest on June 7 for higher wages.
Pilots only did what is stipulated by company policies and rules during the work-to-rule campaign. The campaign includes such tactics as the "overuse" of jet fuel and "excessive" maintenance work, and disrupts flights, causing delays.
Asiana pilots have accepted a 2.5 percent increase in basic pay, an increased flight allowance, 50 percent of basic pay in cash incentive, and improved welfare benefits, the company said in a statement.
The pilots originally demanded a 10 percent increase in basic pay for the four-year period as there was no wage increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was far higher than the company's proposed 2.5 percent rise for the period.
Other unionized workers, except for pilots, have already accepted the 2.5 percent wage increase for the pandemic-hit period.
The pilots' union was planning to begin a strike this week, raising concerns over the planned walkout's impact on passengers planning to travel, businesses that transport their products via aircraft and the tourism industry.
Airlines usually prepare for a sharp increase in travel demand as people take trips for summer holidays from the middle of July through the end of August.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
U.S. national crosses military demarcation line into N. Korea: UN Command
-
(LEAD) U.S. national crosses military demarcation line into N. Korea: U.N. Command
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
U.S. nuclear-capable submarine making port call in Busan for first time in decades: Campbell
-
(LEAD) U.S. nuclear-capable submarine making port call in Busan for first time in decades: Campbell