Asiana pilots' union tentatively OKs wage deal

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier by sales, said Wednesday it has reached a tentative wage deal with its pilots' union for the 2019-2022 period.

The tentative agreement came after two international and 10 domestic flights were canceled as around 100 Asiana pilots began a work-to-rule protest on June 7 for higher wages.

Pilots only did what is stipulated by company policies and rules during the work-to-rule campaign. The campaign includes such tactics as the "overuse" of jet fuel and "excessive" maintenance work, and disrupts flights, causing delays.

Asiana pilots have accepted a 2.5 percent increase in basic pay, an increased flight allowance, 50 percent of basic pay in cash incentive, and improved welfare benefits, the company said in a statement.

The pilots originally demanded a 10 percent increase in basic pay for the four-year period as there was no wage increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was far higher than the company's proposed 2.5 percent rise for the period.

Other unionized workers, except for pilots, have already accepted the 2.5 percent wage increase for the pandemic-hit period.

The pilots' union was planning to begin a strike this week, raising concerns over the planned walkout's impact on passengers planning to travel, businesses that transport their products via aircraft and the tourism industry.

Airlines usually prepare for a sharp increase in travel demand as people take trips for summer holidays from the middle of July through the end of August.



