Nat'l team goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo among Team K League reserves vs. Atletico Madrid
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, a longtime mainstay for the South Korean national team, has been named as one of 11 reserves for the K League All-Star team facing Atletico Madrid this month.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) on Wednesday announced the 11 additional players for Team K League, two days after unveiling the starting XI as selected by fan voting. These 22 players will host Atletico Madrid at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 27.
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo will be in charge of Team K League, with Daegu FC bench boss Choi Won-kwon serving as his assistant. The two tacticians selected three forwards, three midfielders and four defenders, in addition to Jo, who has yet to miss a minute of action for the K League-leading Ulsan this season.
With Jo manning the net, Ulsan have conceded 26 goals in 23 matches, tied for the third fewest in the top-flight K League 1.
The three forwards are all foreign players: Gerso Fernandes of Incheon United, Zeca of Pohang Steelers and Reis of Jeju United.
The three midfielders are: Lee Soon-min of Gwangju FC, Aleksandar Palocevic of FC Seoul and Han Kook-young of Gangwon FC.
On defense will be Alexander Grant of Pohang, Lee Ki-je of Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Timo Letschert of Gwangju FC and Hwang Jae-won of Daegu FC.
The 22 players on Team K League will gather at Seoul World Cup Stadium on the eve of the match to sign autographs and run football clinics for fans.
