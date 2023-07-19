Marine missing during search operation for heavy rain victims
YECHEON, South Korea, July 19 (Yonhap) -- A marine went missing after being swept away by a torrent in a southeastern county on Wednesday while participating in a search and rescue operation for people missing after heavy monsoon rains and landslides in the area.
The marine, known only as a corporal belonging to the 1st Marine Division, disappeared into the rapids of the Naeseong Stream in Yecheon, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 9:10 a.m. during the search and rescue operation, Marine Corps officials said, adding emergency rescue workers were searching for the soldier.
The marine, who was put into the search operation Tuesday, suddenly fell into the stream while moving in formation with his fellow soldiers in search of missing persons, they said, noting two other marines who also fell into the torrent managed to swim to safety.
Marines and rescue workers have recovered several bodies of Yecheon residents who were swept away by floods caused by recent torrential rains in the southern regions.
