Seoul shares turn lower late Wed. morning amid rate woes

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares turned lower late Wednesday morning, bucking gains on Wall Street, as investors are keeping a watchful eye on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates further to tame inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 4.18 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,603.44 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1 percent to 34,951.93 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8 percent to 14,353.64.

Investors are keeping an eye on the U.S. central bank, which is widely expected to raise rates further this year to achieve its inflation target of 2 percent.

In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led declines.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.3 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 0.6 percent, No. 2 carmaker Kia Corp. dropped 0.4 percent, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. shed 0.5 percent.

Among gainers, leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. rose 0.6 percent, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.6 percent, and No. 1 low-cost carrier Jeju Air Co. was up 0.6 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,267.30 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 6.9 won from the previous session's close.

