LG unveils latest multimodal AI model for professional use

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- LG AI Research, the artificial intelligence lab under LG Group, unveiled the second generation of its giant, multimodal AI model Wednesday, accelerating its efforts to become a force to be reckoned with in the increasingly competitive global AI race.

The EXAONE 2.0 operates faster and more efficiently and saves more energy, compared with the first version introduced in December 2021, Bae Kyung-hoon, chief of LG AI Research, said at the LG AI Talk Concert at LG Science Park in western Seoul.

EXAONE, short for expert AI for everyone, is a giant, multimodal language model that can understand both language and images simultaneously, thus being capable of image-to-text generation and vice versa. Multimodal means having multiple modes of communicating a message.

The research center said the new version has evolved through machine learning of 45 million patent papers, which LG said is by far the biggest professional dataset for any AI service developing company, and 350 million images.

The latest version operates both in Korean and English, considering a vast amount of the dataset EXAONE is trained on is in English, Bae said, adding the size of the dataset is four times larger than the previous one.



Bae Kyung-hoon, chief of LG AI Research, talks at the LG AI Talk Concert at LG Science Park in western Seoul on July 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

EXAONE's deep learning algorithm, Bae said, can understand, recognize and predict text and learn from huge volumes of data to provide viable solutions and help answer complex questions in various fields.

The research center said EXAONE has three professional platforms: Universe, Discovery and Atelier.

EXAONE Universe is a chatbot service for professionals in the chemical, pharmaceutical, medical and financial sectors, among others. The service is set to initially open to some LG researchers on July 31.

Discovery is a platform to support new discoveries, particularly in the bioscience sector, and dramatically shorten the time to conduct experiments. LG said it will open the service to local researchers in the fourth quarter to help them with their research.

Atelier supports collaborative work between AI and designers and artists. In September, LG formed an academic research partnership with the Parsons School of Design in New York to facilitate the development of AI-enabled applications in design and art practices, and disseminate its findings through publications and public events. LG said it will launch the service in the third quarter.

The center also plans to officially launch the AI Contact Center, designed to support multichannel communication between customers and agents, in the second half. It is currently a pilot project.

"We will work towards EXAONE being used in many professional applications in a meaningful way, based on reliable data collected from professional fields," Bae said.

While EXAONE is a business-to-business service, part of Atelier will be available to the general public, he added.

LG Group established LG AI Research in 2020. Last year, the group said it would invest 3.6 trillion won (US$2.8 billion) in AI research and development over the next five years.

LG AI Research introduces the EXAONE 2.0 at LG Science Park in western Seoul on July 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

