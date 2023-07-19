KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 206,500 DN 12,000
SKBP 81,600 UP 6,200
AmoreG 27,750 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 202,000 UP 500
TaihanElecWire 13,340 DN 210
LX INT 34,650 DN 600
Hyundai M&F INS 28,750 DN 150
HITEJINRO 20,200 DN 700
Yuhan 60,000 UP 2,200
SLCORP 38,600 DN 350
Youngone Corp 58,400 DN 1,200
AMOREPACIFIC 105,800 UP 200
CSWIND 83,000 0
GKL 14,110 DN 60
CJ CheilJedang 278,000 DN 1,000
SamyangFood 118,500 UP 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 46,950 DN 1,800
FOOSUNG 13,150 DN 160
POONGSAN 39,900 DN 750
KOLON IND 51,700 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 48,150 0
Hansae 18,100 DN 340
SK Innovation 169,500 DN 1,000
emart 78,400 UP 2,000
PIAM 33,400 DN 1,450
HANJINKAL 44,750 DN 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY370 00 UP450
CHONGKUNDANG 78,200 UP 900
DoubleUGames 41,500 DN 550
KOLMAR KOREA 45,500 DN 900
SD Biosensor 11,980 UP 400
COSMAX 95,100 DN 2,800
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,850 DN 150
LotteChilsung 124,400 DN 2,000
Meritz Financial 45,200 UP 700
HanmiPharm 275,000 UP 7,500
HL MANDO 50,400 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 741,000 UP 9,000
BNK Financial Group 6,620 DN 80
JB Financial Group 8,510 UP 30
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
