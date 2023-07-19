Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 July 19, 2023

TKG Huchems 23,050 UP 500
DGB Financial Group 7,180 DN 20
CJ 61,900 DN 300
DB HiTek 60,900 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 560,000 UP 11,000
YoulchonChem 36,150 DN 1,850
F&F 105,300 DN 9,300
Hanssem 43,350 DN 600
DL E&C 31,200 DN 100
HYBE 263,500 DN 1,000
kakaopay 49,950 DN 950
SKSQUARE 46,450 UP 200
SK ie technology 91,300 DN 1,600
K Car 13,100 DN 90
Doosan Bobcat 59,400 UP 400
Netmarble 48,700 DN 1,050
KRAFTON 183,300 DN 1,600
HD HYUNDAI 59,400 UP 300
ORION 117,100 DN 3,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 28,950 DN 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,700 DN 300
LOTTE WELLFOOD 97,200 DN 600
CheilWorldwide 18,330 DN 10
BGF Retail 164,100 DN 5,600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,500 DN 600
HyundaiEng&Const 37,450 DN 50
SKCHEM 65,200 UP 500
HDC-OP 10,670 DN 90
HYOSUNG TNC 342,500 DN 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 447,500 DN 6,000
HANILCMT 11,800 UP 100
SKBS 76,000 UP 1,600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,660 UP 10
KakaoBank 25,500 DN 100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES144 80 0 UP2100
LS 85,700 DN 400
Doosanfc 27,800 DN 50
Doosan Enerbility 17,670 UP 320
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,000 DN 900
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,750 DN 250
(MORE)

