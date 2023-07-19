KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA LIFE 2,420 DN 35
ShinhanGroup 33,550 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,800 DN 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,450 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 UP 400
Celltrion 149,900 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 97,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,000 0
KIH 50,600 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,520 UP 30
SAMSUNG SDS 129,600 DN 2,400
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,300 DN 300
GS 38,050 UP 350
LIG Nex1 80,000 0
Fila Holdings 38,500 UP 650
SK hynix 117,500 DN 300
Youngpoong 539,000 DN 2,000
SamsungF&MIns 237,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,100 UP 1,550
Kogas 25,300 UP 250
Hanwha 31,400 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 75,200 UP 2,400
DOOSAN 85,800 DN 200
KIA CORP. 86,000 UP 100
DL 37,700 DN 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,720 UP 10
Daesang 16,920 UP 50
Kumyang 111,300 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,820 UP 160
ORION Holdings 14,030 DN 90
Daewoong 12,260 UP 140
TaekwangInd 610,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,080 DN 30
KAL 25,450 DN 300
LG Corp. 86,400 0
DB INSURANCE 72,100 DN 300
LOTTE 25,050 UP 50
GCH Corp 13,590 DN 20
COSMOCHEM 59,700 DN 3,200
POSCO Holdings 499,500 UP 11,500
