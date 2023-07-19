KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
POSCO FUTURE M 480,000 UP 22,000
Hyosung 58,600 DN 700
Boryung 8,150 UP 190
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,000 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,450 DN 200
Shinsegae 190,000 DN 300
Nongshim 413,500 UP 17,000
SGBC 49,050 DN 650
S-Oil 69,800 UP 800
KorZinc 462,500 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 89,300 UP 600
MS IND 21,500 DN 600
LG Innotek 288,000 DN 5,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,450 UP 450
IS DONGSEO 32,200 0
HDKSOE 126,500 UP 1,700
HyundaiMipoDock 91,500 UP 300
OCI Holdings 119,500 UP 600
SamsungElecMech 153,200 DN 3,200
SamsungHvyInd 8,560 UP 360
Hanmi Science 32,650 UP 1,300
HtlShilla 72,800 DN 800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,200 DN 4,100
HMM 19,020 UP 90
HYUNDAI WIA 66,100 UP 1,400
KumhoPetrochem 125,500 DN 900
SKC 96,300 DN 3,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,990 DN 50
Mobis 244,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 127,900 DN 400
S-1 53,100 UP 400
ZINUS 25,200 DN 250
Hanchem 212,500 DN 3,500
DWS 36,800 DN 800
KEPCO 20,200 0
SamsungSecu 36,200 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,400 DN 280
SKTelecom 45,000 DN 400
HyundaiElev 42,100 DN 50
Hanon Systems 9,200 UP 90
