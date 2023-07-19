POSCO FUTURE M 480,000 UP 22,000

Hyosung 58,600 DN 700

Boryung 8,150 UP 190

LOTTE Fine Chem 66,000 DN 1,400

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,450 DN 200

Shinsegae 190,000 DN 300

Nongshim 413,500 UP 17,000

SGBC 49,050 DN 650

S-Oil 69,800 UP 800

KorZinc 462,500 DN 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 89,300 UP 600

MS IND 21,500 DN 600

LG Innotek 288,000 DN 5,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,450 UP 450

IS DONGSEO 32,200 0

HDKSOE 126,500 UP 1,700

HyundaiMipoDock 91,500 UP 300

OCI Holdings 119,500 UP 600

SamsungElecMech 153,200 DN 3,200

SamsungHvyInd 8,560 UP 360

Hanmi Science 32,650 UP 1,300

HtlShilla 72,800 DN 800

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,200 DN 4,100

HMM 19,020 UP 90

HYUNDAI WIA 66,100 UP 1,400

KumhoPetrochem 125,500 DN 900

SKC 96,300 DN 3,700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,990 DN 50

Mobis 244,000 UP 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 127,900 DN 400

S-1 53,100 UP 400

ZINUS 25,200 DN 250

Hanchem 212,500 DN 3,500

DWS 36,800 DN 800

KEPCO 20,200 0

SamsungSecu 36,200 UP 100

KG DONGBU STL 8,400 DN 280

SKTelecom 45,000 DN 400

HyundaiElev 42,100 DN 50

Hanon Systems 9,200 UP 90

(MORE)