KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK 147,000 DN 600
ShinpoongPharm 15,970 UP 140
Handsome 21,300 DN 400
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp538 00 DN2100
Asiana Airlines 11,660 DN 60
COWAY 44,100 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,100 UP 300
IBK 10,180 UP 10
DONGSUH 18,810 DN 150
SamsungEng 32,450 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 103,300 UP 500
PanOcean 4,960 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 29,000 UP 50
KT 29,400 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17230 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 10,560 DN 150
LG Uplus 10,330 DN 140
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 0
KT&G 82,000 0
LG Display 14,930 DN 100
Kangwonland 16,410 DN 120
NAVER 204,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 50,400 DN 1,400
NCsoft 287,500 UP 3,000
KIWOOM 90,700 DN 1,800
Hanwha Ocean 46,500 0
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,520 UP 310
DWEC 4,210 DN 80
KEPCO KPS 32,600 0
LG H&H 454,000 DN 4,500
LGCHEM 687,000 UP 8,000
KEPCO E&C 72,600 DN 100
SamsungElec 71,700 DN 300
NHIS 9,680 0
GC Corp 111,700 UP 2,400
GS E&C 14,550 UP 70
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 695,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 133,100 DN 2,300
GS Retail 21,500 DN 100
Ottogi 372,000 DN 2,500
(END)
