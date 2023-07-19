SK 147,000 DN 600

ShinpoongPharm 15,970 UP 140

Handsome 21,300 DN 400

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp538 00 DN2100

Asiana Airlines 11,660 DN 60

COWAY 44,100 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 70,100 UP 300

IBK 10,180 UP 10

DONGSUH 18,810 DN 150

SamsungEng 32,450 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 103,300 UP 500

PanOcean 4,960 DN 60

SAMSUNG CARD 29,000 UP 50

KT 29,400 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17230 DN100

LOTTE TOUR 10,560 DN 150

LG Uplus 10,330 DN 140

SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 0

KT&G 82,000 0

LG Display 14,930 DN 100

Kangwonland 16,410 DN 120

NAVER 204,500 DN 4,500

Kakao 50,400 DN 1,400

NCsoft 287,500 UP 3,000

KIWOOM 90,700 DN 1,800

Hanwha Ocean 46,500 0

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,520 UP 310

DWEC 4,210 DN 80

KEPCO KPS 32,600 0

LG H&H 454,000 DN 4,500

LGCHEM 687,000 UP 8,000

KEPCO E&C 72,600 DN 100

SamsungElec 71,700 DN 300

NHIS 9,680 0

GC Corp 111,700 UP 2,400

GS E&C 14,550 UP 70

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 695,000 DN 4,000

KPIC 133,100 DN 2,300

GS Retail 21,500 DN 100

Ottogi 372,000 DN 2,500

