S. Korean nuclear envoy heads to Japan for trilateral talks on N.K. threats
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy on Wednesday traveled to Japan to hold talks with his United States and Japanese counterparts on North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile provocations.
Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, plans to meet with his American and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, in Tokyo on Thursday.
The three sides are expected to discuss ways to deal with Pyongyang's growing provocations, highlighted by the launch of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last week.
They are also expected to discuss response measures against the North's illegal cyber activities used as new ways of financing Pyongyang's nuclear and missile developments.
The three previously held trilateral talks in Seoul in April. Kim also plans to hold separate one-on-one talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, respectively.
The scheduled meeting comes after the United Nations Security Council failed to take an action on North Korea for its latest ICBM test due to opposition from China and Russia.
