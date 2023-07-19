Renault Korea workers tentatively OK 2023 wage deal
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Renault Korea Motors have reached a tentative wage deal with the company for this year as part of win-win efforts for sustainable growth, the company said Wednesday.
Under the tentative agreement, Renault Korea workers have agreed to accept a 100,000 won (US$80) increase in basic pay, 3.5 million won in cash incentives and a gift certificate worth 200,000 won per person, the company said in a statement.
"It's time for all company members to get committed to delivering the plan under preparation, taking competitiveness criteria into account in our decisions, Future in Our Hands!," the company's Chief Executive Stephane Deblaise said in the statement.
Renault Korea is the South Korean unit of Renault S.A.
From January to June, the French carmaker's vehicle sales fell 15 percent to 64,847 units from 76,156 in the same period of last year.
Domestic sales plunged 53 percent to 12,270 units in the first six months from 26,230, while exports rose 5.3 percent to 52,577 from 49,926 during the same period.
Renault Korea workers are scheduled to vote on the tentative wage agreement on July 21.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
U.S. national crosses military demarcation line into N. Korea: UN Command
-
(LEAD) U.S. national crosses military demarcation line into N. Korea: U.N. Command
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) U.S. nuclear-capable submarine making port call in Busan for first time in decades: Campbell
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS