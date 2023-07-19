The Codi to raise 3 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The Codi Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 3 billion won (US$2.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 607,287 common shares at a price of 4,940 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

(END)