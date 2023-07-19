The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in show of force against N. Korea

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol boarded the USS Kentucky, a U.S. nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine, at a naval base in Busan on Wednesday, sending a strong warning against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The show of force came a day after the 18,750-ton Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) arrived in the southeastern port city in the first visit by a U.S. SSBN since 1981.



-----------------

Rival parties strongly condemn N. Korea's missile launch

SEOUL -- The ruling and main opposition parties strongly condemned North Korea's missile launch Wednesday, saying it is a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, in an apparent defiance against the arrival of a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine here and the inaugural session of a new South Korea-U.S. security dialogue.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end almost flat amid rate woes

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended almost flat Wednesday as investors remain watchful on whether the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive rate hikes this year to tame inflation. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.62 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 2,608.24. Trading volume was moderate at 433.9 million shares worth 11 trillion won (US$9.5 billion), with decliners outpacing gainers 599 to 272.



-----------------

Nearly 8,000 still displaced after deadly torrential downpours

SEOUL -- Nearly 8,000 people have yet to return home after torrential rains pounded the country last week, officials said, despite the monsoon rain coming to a lull Wednesday.

Across the country, a cumulative 16,514 people had temporarily evacuated their homes as of 11 a.m. Of them, 7,843 were still staying at relatives' houses or shelters set up at senior centers, village halls or schools, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.



-----------------

(News Focus) U.S. soldier's border crossing raises prospects for direct engagement between U.S., N. Korea

SEOUL -- A U.S. soldier's detention in North Korea this week is raising cautious expectations for direct diplomatic reengagement between Washington and Pyongyang as bilateral ties have remained in the freezer amid the recalcitrant regime's dogged pursuit of nuclear armament.

The soldier, identified as Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King on rotational duty in Korea, "willfully" crossed the military demarcation line into the North during a tour to the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on Tuesday, according to U.S. officials.



-----------------

S. Korea ups containment measures against ASF

SEOUL -- South Korea will spare no efforts to bolster containment measures against the African swine fever (ASF) on growing concerns about the spread of the disease at local farms, the agricultural ministry said Wednesday.

So far this year, the country has confirmed nine ASF cases at pig farms, including the latest outbreak from Cheorwon, 85 kilometers north of Seoul, the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

(END)