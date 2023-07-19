Diver Woo Haram fails to grab Olympic berth at world championships

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean diver Woo Haram was eliminated in the preliminary stage of the men's 3-meter springboard at the world championships Wednesday, losing a chance to secure his place in next year's Olympics.

Woo finished 19th with 382.40 points after six attempts at the World Aquatics Championships at Fukuoka Prefecture Pool in Fukuoka, Japan. Only the top 18 moved on to the semifinal.



Woo Haram of South Korea leaves the pool after completing a dive during the preliminary of the men's 3-meter springboard diving event at the World Aquatics Championships at Fukuoka Prefecture Pool in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

Woo was only 1.20 points behind the 18th-ranked diver, Ooi Tze Liang of Malaysia.

Woo was 36th among 67 divers through three attempts, but scored 82.25 points in his fourth dive to jump to 19th place overall.

He dropped to 20th place after his fifth dive and couldn't make up enough ground in his final dive.

Woo is the most accomplished male diver in South Korea today. He finished fourth in the 3m springboard at the 2019 world championships and also ranked fourth in the same event at the 2021 Summer Olympics, the best performance by a South Korean diver at an Olympic Games.



Woo Haram of South Korea competes in the preliminary of the men's 3-meter springboard diving event at the World Aquatics Championships at Fukuoka Prefecture Pool in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

Woo, 25, has just recovered from a back injury. He underwent surgery last November and didn't resume technical training until March.

He had set the modest goal of reaching the final in the 3m springboard and grabbing a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics. With that opportunity lost in Fukuoka, Woo will have to take another crack at the Asian qualification meet or the 2024 world championships.



Woo Haram of South Korea competes in the preliminary of the men's 3-meter springboard diving event at the World Aquatics Championships at Fukuoka Prefecture Pool in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

