USS Kentucky nuclear submarine accentuates American naval might, security commitment to S. Korea

By Chae Yun-hwan

BUSAN, July 19 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- A close look at an imposing U.S. nuclear-capable strategic submarine in the southeastern city of Busan threw into sharp relief what America has billed as an "enduring" and "ironclad" commitment to South Korea in the face of growing North Korean threats.

The partially submerged, pitch-black USS Kentucky, an 18,750-ton Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), came into sight as a group of reporters were ushered into a naval base in the city, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, following a rigorous security screening Wednesday.

The press tour of the vessel, a centerpiece of the United States' nuclear arsenal, took place a day after its arrival there in a major show of force against the North's continued saber-rattling highlighted by an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch just one week earlier.

The first American SSBN visit here since 1981 was preordained as the United States pledged to enhance the "regular visibility" of SSBNs and other formidable assets in the Washington Declaration that Presidents Yoon Suk Yeol and Joe Biden adopted during their summit in April.



This photo, provided by the Defense Daily on July 19, 2023, shows the USS Kentucky nuclear ballistic missile submarine at a key naval base in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"The USS Kentucky's port visit to Busan reinforces the United States' enduring and ironclad commitment to extended deterrence and maintaining the capabilities necessary to ensure any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK would be met with a swift, overwhelming and decisive response," Col. Isaac Taylor, spokesperson of the U.S. Forces Korea, told reporters.

ROK and DPRK stand for the official names of South Korea and North Korea -- the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, respectively.

The U.S. official's reassuring message came as doubts have long lingered over the credibility of Washington's extended deterrence commitment to mobilizing the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.

The presence of the strategic submarine, along with the launch of the allies' Nuclear Consultative Group this week, underscored the U.S.' efforts in progress to quell those doubts in South Korea, observers said.

The Ohio-class SSBN is one of the most feared U.S. military assets, being described as the "most survivable" leg of the U.S. nuclear triad, which also includes nuclear-capable bombers and ICBMs.

The nuclear-powered submarine is capable of carrying some 20 Trident-II D5 ballistic missiles with a range of 12,000 km, which can be tipped with multiple nuclear warheads.

Those submarine-launched missiles form the basis of survivable "second strike" capabilities, or nuclear retaliatory capabilities, which can be employed after a hostile "first strike" and thus help maintain a strong deterrence against a nuclear-armed adversary.



Closed hatches of the submarine-launched ballistic missiles were visible on the submarine's deck, although U.S. military officials did not confirm whether the SSBN arrived in the country armed with nuclear weapons.

"It is the policy of the U.S. government to neither confirm nor deny the presence or absence of nuclear weapons at any general or specific location," Taylor said.

The SSBN's port visit defied North Korea's earlier warning that it "may incite the worst crisis of nuclear conflict in practice."

The North's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles Wednesday morning hinted at its anger.

The U.S. military did not disclose how long the SSBN will remain in South Korea, with the strategic asset's operations shrouded in secrecy.

South Korea's defense ministry has said it will discuss measures to strengthen the U.S.' extended deterrence commitment during the USS Kentucky's stay here, without elaborating.

Earlier in the day, Yoon also boarded the USS Kentucky and vowed that the allies will "overwhelmingly and resolutely" respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The USS Kentucky is among 14 Ohio-class SSBNs operated by the U.S. Navy and is homeported in Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor in Washington state.



