SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 20.



Korean-language dailies

-- Aboard U.S. nuclear-capable sub, Yoon issues 'end of regime' warning to N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon becomes 1st foreign head of state to board U.S. nuclear-armed submarine (Kookmin Daily)

-- 1st foreign head of state to board U.S. nuclear-armed sub, Yoon makes 'end of regime' warning to N. Korea (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-armed sub, vows 'overwhelming' response by S. Korea, U.S. against NK nuclear threat (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says N. Korea will face end of regime in case of nuclear provocation (Segye Times)

-- 20-year-old Marine found dead after searching for missing bodies (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon boards U.S. strategic nuclear sub, warns N. Korean regime will end over nuclear provocation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea fires 2 missiles, warns against Yoon's boarding of USS Kentucky (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon becomes 1st foreign head of state to board U.S. nuclear sub, warns N. Korean regime any nuclear provocation to mark its end (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Meta leads popularization of AI, to surpass ChatGPT (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Japan forms chip alliance with India (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon tours U.S. nuclear-capable submarine (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon touts solidarity on US sub (Korea Herald)

-- US soldier who fled to NK skipped flight claiming missing passport: sources (Korea Times)

