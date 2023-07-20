Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Aboard U.S. nuclear-capable sub, Yoon issues 'end of regime' warning to N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon becomes 1st foreign head of state to board U.S. nuclear-armed submarine (Kookmin Daily)
-- 1st foreign head of state to board U.S. nuclear-armed sub, Yoon makes 'end of regime' warning to N. Korea (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-armed sub, vows 'overwhelming' response by S. Korea, U.S. against NK nuclear threat (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says N. Korea will face end of regime in case of nuclear provocation (Segye Times)
-- 20-year-old Marine found dead after searching for missing bodies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon boards U.S. strategic nuclear sub, warns N. Korean regime will end over nuclear provocation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires 2 missiles, warns against Yoon's boarding of USS Kentucky (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon becomes 1st foreign head of state to board U.S. nuclear sub, warns N. Korean regime any nuclear provocation to mark its end (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Meta leads popularization of AI, to surpass ChatGPT (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan forms chip alliance with India (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon tours U.S. nuclear-capable submarine (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon touts solidarity on US sub (Korea Herald)
-- US soldier who fled to NK skipped flight claiming missing passport: sources (Korea Times)
