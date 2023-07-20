Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:57 July 20, 2023

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Aboard U.S. nuclear-capable sub, Yoon issues 'end of regime' warning to N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon becomes 1st foreign head of state to board U.S. nuclear-armed submarine (Kookmin Daily)
-- 1st foreign head of state to board U.S. nuclear-armed sub, Yoon makes 'end of regime' warning to N. Korea (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-armed sub, vows 'overwhelming' response by S. Korea, U.S. against NK nuclear threat (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says N. Korea will face end of regime in case of nuclear provocation (Segye Times)
-- 20-year-old Marine found dead after searching for missing bodies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon boards U.S. strategic nuclear sub, warns N. Korean regime will end over nuclear provocation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires 2 missiles, warns against Yoon's boarding of USS Kentucky (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon becomes 1st foreign head of state to board U.S. nuclear sub, warns N. Korean regime any nuclear provocation to mark its end (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Meta leads popularization of AI, to surpass ChatGPT (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan forms chip alliance with India (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon tours U.S. nuclear-capable submarine (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon touts solidarity on US sub (Korea Herald)
-- US soldier who fled to NK skipped flight claiming missing passport: sources (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!