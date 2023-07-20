July 21



1817 -- Kim Jeong-hi, a renowned calligrapher and epigraphist of the Joseon Dynasty, deciphers the text on the Sunsu monument established by King Jinheung in 561. The monument, built on Mount Bukhan in northern Seoul, praised the king for expanding his territory and marked the area as controlled by the Silla Dynasty.



1898 -- Choi Si-hyeong, the second commander of Donghak, a movement promoting the interests of ordinary people and condemning the corruption of government officials, is executed by the government.



1979 -- U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces the suspension of a U.S. plan to withdraw its troops stationed in South Korea. Carter had declared two years earlier that he was going to gradually reduce the number of U.S. ground troops in South Korea.



2003 -- Han Hee-won wins her first LPGA Tour title, capturing the Sybase Big Apple Classic in New Rochelle, New York. She becomes the eighth South Korean woman to win on the U.S. Tour.



2010 -- U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announces a set of new sanctions against North Korea to punish Pyongyang for the sinking of a South Korean warship and warn the communist regime against further provocations.

2013 -- North Korea defeat South Korea 2-1 at the Women's East Asian Cup football tournament in Seoul. Ho Eun-byol scored both of North Korea's goals at Seoul World Cup Stadium in a contest held under lingering political tension on the Korean Peninsula.



2018 -- A unified Korean table tennis team wins the mixed doubles title at the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Platinum Korea Open in the South Korean city of Daejeon. South Korea's male player Jang Woo-jin teamed up with North Korean Cha Hyo-sim to defeat Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China 3-1 (5-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-8) in the mixed doubles final.



2022 -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announces plans to transform the former presidential home of Cheong Wa Dae in central Seoul into a multipurpose cultural complex. Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon reported the project to President Yoon Suk Yeol, the first time a government office had released a detailed plan to use the historical facility since it was opened to public access in May.

