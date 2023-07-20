(LEAD) Marine Corps investigating death of Marine swept away by torrent
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more details throughout)
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The Marine Corps has launched a probe into the death of a soldier who was swept away by a torrent this week during search and rescue operations for victims of heavy monsoon rains, the armed service said Thursday, amid public outcry over poor safety measures for troops mobilized for the efforts.
On Wednesday, Marine L. Cpl. Chae Su-geun disappeared into the Naeseong stream rapids in Yecheon County, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, a day after he was deployed for the search operations, according to the armed service.
Rescue authorities discovered his body late night, some 5.8 kilometers downstream from where he first went missing.
Public criticism arose as troops mobilized for the operations at the stream searched for victims without wearing life vests.
In a regular briefing, the armed service said its investigation unit is looking into the details of the accident, while acknowledging that life vests should have been given to the troops at the stream, considering the situation.
"We are conducting an investigation into the decisions made at the scene, and we will supplement (relevant) rules and guidelines," Lt. Col. Choi Yong-sun, a Marine Corps spokesperson, told reporters.
He added that the armed service's disaster safety management unit is carrying out an overall safety assessment of personnel deployed in recovery efforts and making improvements.
He also apologized and expressed "deep condolences" to the deceased Marine's family members over the incident.
After recent torrential rains caused floods and landslides across the nation, the military has mobilized troops to assist with search and rescue operations and recovery efforts.
On Thursday, more than 10,000 troops and some 640 pieces of equipment will be deployed for such operations in 44 cities and counties nationwide, Jeon Ha-kyu, the defense ministry's spokesperson, said in the briefing.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
