Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 July 20, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/23 Cloudy 20

Incheon 30/23 Cloudy 20

Suwon 32/22 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 33/23 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 32/22 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 33/22 Sunny 60

Gangneung 31/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 32/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/23 Sunny 60

Jeju 30/25 Cloudy 30

Daegu 33/22 Cloudy 20

Busan 29/22 Sunny 10

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!