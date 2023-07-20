Yoon, Biden, Kishida to hold summit at Camp David on Aug. 18: sources
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David, near Washington, on Aug. 18, sources said Thursday.
The summit was proposed by Biden when the three leaders met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May.
The three countries decided to hold the meeting at the U.S. presidential retreat in Maryland, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The presidential office said in a notice to reporters that the summit will take place in the U.S. "sometime in August," but that the exact date and place will be announced soon following coordination between the three sides.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
U.S. soldier defector fined in Seoul for kicking police vehicle
-
Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in show of force against N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
Yoon designates 13 special disaster zones over deadly downpours
-
(LEAD) U.S. service member crosses border to N. Korea without authorization: Austin