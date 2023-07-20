S. Korea discusses zero-emission measures with Asian partners
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade chief met with ambassadors of seven Asian nations to Seoul on Thursday for talks on ways to enhance cooperation on net-zero goals, his office said.
Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun held a roundtable meeting with ambassadors from seven nations, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand and Bangladesh, in Seoul, and discussed how to push for a broader range of joint projects to better achieve the zero-emission target, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Ahn stressed the need to boost partnership with the nations and vowed to extend support for the respective country with regard to their policymaking on and capabilities for responses to climate change.
The ambassadors said they will play a role in the successful implementation of various joint projects, the ministry said.
South Korea seeks to cut its emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
