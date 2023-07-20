S. Korean swimmers head to Japan for world championships

By Yoo Jee-ho

INCHEON, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Led by reigning silver medalist Hwang Sun-woo, the South Korean national swimming team headed to Japan on Thursday for the world championships.

The World Aquatics Championships began last Friday in the port city of Fukuoka with artistic swimming and diving. Swimming races will begin Sunday and run through July 30.

Lee Jeong-hoon, head coach of the swimming team, said he is pleased with the work his athletes have put in for the big event.



Members of the South Korean national swimming team pose for a group photo at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul, on July 20, 2023, before departing for Fukuoka, Japan, for the World Aquatics Championships. (Yonhap)

"I think our preparation has gone the way we've wanted it to. We're expecting some good results from this team," Lee told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. "We also have the Asian Games coming up in Hangzhou this year, and we are looking at the world championships as an important part of the preparation for the Asian Games."

South Korea sent 21 swimmers and five coaches to Japan, and all eyes will be on Hwang, who won silver in the men's 200-meter freestyle last year in Budapest.

Hwang became just the second South Korean swimmer, after Park Tae-hwan, to win a world championships medal. The 20-year-old will now attempt to do something even Park wasn't able to do: winning a medal at consecutive world championships.

Hwang owns the world's fastest time in the 200m freestyle this year at 1:44.61. Four other swimmers have been in the 1:44 territory this season.



"On top of winning a medal, we expect Hwang Sun-woo to post a great time as well," Lee said. "Given the amount of training he's done, we think he can get into the 1:43 range."

Hwang will also be a member of the men's 4x200m freestyle relay team. He and his teammates made South Korean swimming history by reaching the final at last year's world championships, and they will be pushing for a medal this time.

"If anything, I think those guys are probably too confident," Lee said with a grin. "I think it will come down to us, China and Australia for the bronze medal, and our primary goal is to top China in the final."

