Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo pushed by young rivals ahead of worlds

INCHEON, July 20 (Yonhap) -- He is not a grizzled veteran by any means at the ripe age of 20, but South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo finds himself motivated by rivals even younger than he is.

Hwang is the reigning silver medalist in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships and he holds the fastest 200m freestyle time in the world this year at 1:44.61. He will try to win his second straight medal on Tuesday in Fukuoka, Japan, where he will most likely have to contend with two teenagers.

David Popovici, an 18-year-old from Romania, is the reigning world champion. Pan Zhanle of China, also 18, ranks second behind Hwang this season with 1:44.65.



Though Popovici hasn't come around yet -- his best 200m time this year is 1:45.49, seventh in the world -- Hwang said Thursday the Romanian will still be the chased in Fukuoka.

"He still has a tremendous track record in the 200m free, and I am still trying to catch him," Hwang told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. Popovici won last year's world title with a time of 1:43.21. He then won the European title with 1:42.97 later that same year.

"I don't need to put pressure on myself. If I can keep improving my time, I think I can narrow that gap," Hwang added.

Popovici had his breakout at last year's worlds, and Pan seemingly came out of nowhere to post strong times this spring at the Chinese nationals. In the 100m free, Pan broke Hwang's Asian record (47.56) with 47.22.

"His performances have definitely motivated me," Hwang said. "Our times are pretty similar in the 200m, and that's forced me to concentrate and work even harder."



Hwang, whose personal best is 1:44.47, has said he felt it will take a time in the 1:43 territory to win a medal in the 200m in Fukuoka. He said Thursday, regardless of the color of a medal, his goal is to get into the 1:43 range.

"Honestly, I think I have to stand on the podium in the 200m no matter what," Hwang said. "Ever since Popovici went 1:42 last year, records in the 200m have been getting better and better. I think I have to be in the 1:43 range just to be safe."

Hwang will also lead the men's 4x200m freestyle relay team in Fukuoka, where South Korea will be a dark horse medal candidate.

"The morale on the team is great, and if you combine our individual times together, we should be around fourth or fifth," Hwang said. "If we can put it all together, I think we can go after the bronze medal."

Asked to choose between gold in the 200m free and bronze in the relay, Hwang smiled and said, "I'd love to win both."



