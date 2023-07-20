BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- K-pop giant BTS' first official book, "Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS," has topped a New York Times bestseller list.
The book, which was released on July 9 to commemorate the group's 10th anniversary, shot to the top of this week's list for bestselling hardcover nonfiction books released by the U.S. newspaper Wednesday (U.S. time).
It marks the first time that a book by a Korean author has topped the list, according to the band's agency, BigHit Music.
"Beyond the Story" is a collection of photos, essays and interviews that tell the story of BTS' 10-year journey to become the global pop icon. The book also includes exclusive content, such as never-before-seen photos and videos.
The book has been a huge success worldwide, topping Amazon's bestseller lists in the United States, Britain, Brazil, Australia and Japan, as well as various weekly bestseller lists of South Korea's online bookstores, such as Yes24, Kyobo and Aladdin.
Co-written by Kang Myeong-seok, a Korean pop culture critic who interviewed the group, and BTS, the book was published in 23 languages, including Korean, English and Japanese. The release date, July 9, is the birthday of the band's passionate fan base, ARMY.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in show of force against N. Korea
-
U.S. soldier defector fined in Seoul for kicking police vehicle
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
Yoon designates 13 special disaster zones over deadly downpours
-
Heat wave watch issued for most regions as monsoon rain comes to lull