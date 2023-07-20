Older and wiser, swimmer Kim Seo-yeong proud of long career

By Yoo Jee-ho

INCHEON, July 20 (Yonhap) -- While preparing for her fourth consecutive world championships, starting this week, South Korean swimmer Kim Seo-yeong has taken some moments to reflect on her career to this point.

The 29-year-old has reached the final in the women's 200-meter individual medley (IM) in three straight worlds, from 2017 to 2022. She is the first South Korean swimmer to qualify for the final in the same event at three world championships in a row.



South Korean swimmer Kim Seo-yeong speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on July 20, 2023, before departing for Fukuoka, Japan, for the World Aquatics Championships. (Yonhap)

And how would she feel if she extended that streak to four this time?

"I will be patting myself on the back, feeling pretty satisfied," Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Thursday, before boarding her flight to the host city of Fukuoka, Japan.

"Last year, when I reached my third straight final, I felt so grateful to be still competing at this level," Kim recalled. "Back in 2017, I didn't know any better. I just wanted to compete in the final. Now, I am older and a little more composed."

Kim said her goal is to finish inside 2:10 but did not commit to a specific target in terms of a placement in the final.

"It's difficult for me to say I am in the best form possible because I've been focusing more on the Asian Games," Kim said of the September competition. "But the world championships are also important, and it will be good preparation for the Asian Games."



She is the captain of the entire national swimming team and is also the most senior athlete among the 21 competing in Fukuoka.

"When I see these young athletes, it takes me back to my younger days," Kim said. "And I want to help them as much as I can. I hope we can all have a good competition."

The 200 IM heats and semifinals are Sunday, followed by the final Monday.



