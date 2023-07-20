SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LX INT 35,000 UP 350

Hyundai M&F INS 28,900 UP 150

TaihanElecWire 13,460 UP 120

Hanwha 31,650 UP 250

DB HiTek 61,500 UP 600

CJ 63,500 UP 1,600

HITEJINRO 20,200 0

Yuhan 60,100 UP 100

SLCORP 37,950 DN 650

CJ LOGISTICS 77,400 UP 2,200

DOOSAN 88,400 UP 2,600

DL 37,400 DN 300

ORION Holdings 14,030 0

Kumyang 108,500 DN 2,800

Daesang 17,020 UP 100

SKNetworks 5,900 UP 80

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp546 00 UP800

DONGSUH 18,830 UP 20

SKTelecom 45,150 UP 150

ShinpoongPharm 16,000 UP 30

Asiana Airlines 11,750 UP 90

Handsome 21,150 DN 150

COWAY 43,600 DN 500

Hanon Systems 9,060 DN 140

SK 147,800 UP 800

SAMSUNG SDS 129,500 DN 100

KOREA AEROSPACE 52,400 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,485 DN 35

IBK 10,160 DN 20

LOTTE SHOPPING 70,600 UP 500

HyundaiElev 43,400 UP 1,300

SamsungEng 32,300 DN 150

SAMSUNG C&T 102,800 DN 500

PanOcean 4,985 UP 25

SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 18,340 UP 10

LOTTE WELLFOOD 97,700 UP 500

KT 29,400 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17250 UP20

LOTTE TOUR 10,540 DN 20

