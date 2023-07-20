KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 35,000 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 28,900 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 13,460 UP 120
Hanwha 31,650 UP 250
DB HiTek 61,500 UP 600
CJ 63,500 UP 1,600
HITEJINRO 20,200 0
Yuhan 60,100 UP 100
SLCORP 37,950 DN 650
CJ LOGISTICS 77,400 UP 2,200
DOOSAN 88,400 UP 2,600
DL 37,400 DN 300
ORION Holdings 14,030 0
Kumyang 108,500 DN 2,800
Daesang 17,020 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,900 UP 80
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp546 00 UP800
DONGSUH 18,830 UP 20
SKTelecom 45,150 UP 150
ShinpoongPharm 16,000 UP 30
Asiana Airlines 11,750 UP 90
Handsome 21,150 DN 150
COWAY 43,600 DN 500
Hanon Systems 9,060 DN 140
SK 147,800 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 129,500 DN 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,400 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,485 DN 35
IBK 10,160 DN 20
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,600 UP 500
HyundaiElev 43,400 UP 1,300
SamsungEng 32,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 102,800 DN 500
PanOcean 4,985 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 18,340 UP 10
LOTTE WELLFOOD 97,700 UP 500
KT 29,400 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17250 UP20
LOTTE TOUR 10,540 DN 20
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in show of force against N. Korea
-
U.S. soldier defector fined in Seoul for kicking police vehicle
-
(LEAD) N. Korea remains silent to U.S. calls to verify status of soldier in its custody: state dept.
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
USS Kentucky nuclear submarine accentuates American naval might, security commitment to S. Korea