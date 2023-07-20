KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Uplus 10,320 DN 10
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,900 DN 200
KT&G 82,000 0
Doosan Enerbility 17,570 DN 100
Doosanfc 27,950 UP 150
LG Display 14,440 DN 490
Kangwonland 16,350 DN 60
NAVER 204,500 0
Kakao 50,500 UP 100
Kogas 25,450 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 234,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,000 DN 100
NCsoft 285,000 DN 2,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,950 UP 100
COSMAX 96,700 UP 1,600
KIWOOM 92,400 UP 1,700
Hanwha Ocean 44,350 DN 2,150
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,790 UP 270
DWEC 4,270 UP 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 48,800 UP 1,850
CJ CheilJedang 276,500 DN 1,500
SamyangFood 116,300 DN 2,200
KEPCO KPS 32,900 UP 300
LG H&H 445,500 DN 8,500
SK hynix 116,900 DN 600
Youngpoong 563,000 UP 24,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,400 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,300 DN 200
AMOREPACIFIC 102,000 DN 3,800
FOOSUNG 13,210 UP 60
SK Innovation 173,700 UP 4,200
POONGSAN 40,800 UP 900
KBFinancialGroup 48,200 UP 50
Hansae 18,220 UP 120
LGCHEM 685,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 73,200 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 33,800 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,750 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,650 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 121,400 DN 2,100
(MORE)
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in show of force against N. Korea
U.S. soldier defector fined in Seoul for kicking police vehicle
(LEAD) N. Korea remains silent to U.S. calls to verify status of soldier in its custody: state dept.
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
USS Kentucky nuclear submarine accentuates American naval might, security commitment to S. Korea