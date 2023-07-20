LG Uplus 10,320 DN 10

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,900 DN 200

KT&G 82,000 0

Doosan Enerbility 17,570 DN 100

Doosanfc 27,950 UP 150

LG Display 14,440 DN 490

Kangwonland 16,350 DN 60

NAVER 204,500 0

Kakao 50,500 UP 100

Kogas 25,450 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 234,500 DN 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,000 DN 100

NCsoft 285,000 DN 2,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 49,950 UP 100

COSMAX 96,700 UP 1,600

KIWOOM 92,400 UP 1,700

Hanwha Ocean 44,350 DN 2,150

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,790 UP 270

DWEC 4,270 UP 60

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 48,800 UP 1,850

CJ CheilJedang 276,500 DN 1,500

SamyangFood 116,300 DN 2,200

KEPCO KPS 32,900 UP 300

LG H&H 445,500 DN 8,500

SK hynix 116,900 DN 600

Youngpoong 563,000 UP 24,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,400 DN 50

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,300 DN 200

AMOREPACIFIC 102,000 DN 3,800

FOOSUNG 13,210 UP 60

SK Innovation 173,700 UP 4,200

POONGSAN 40,800 UP 900

KBFinancialGroup 48,200 UP 50

Hansae 18,220 UP 120

LGCHEM 685,000 DN 2,000

KEPCO E&C 73,200 UP 600

ShinhanGroup 33,800 UP 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,750 DN 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,650 UP 200

LGELECTRONICS 121,400 DN 2,100

(MORE)