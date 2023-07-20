KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Celltrion 150,100 UP 200
TKG Huchems 22,850 DN 200
JB Financial Group 8,580 UP 70
DAEWOONG PHARM 97,300 DN 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,000 UP 1,000
KIH 49,800 DN 800
GS 38,100 UP 50
LIG Nex1 80,700 UP 700
Fila Holdings 38,500 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,300 DN 700
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,950 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,425 UP 5
Youngone Corp 58,000 DN 400
CSWIND 84,000 UP 1,000
GKL 14,060 DN 50
KOLON IND 51,700 0
HanmiPharm 273,000 DN 2,000
SD Biosensor 11,970 DN 10
Meritz Financial 47,150 UP 1,950
BNK Financial Group 6,670 UP 50
DGB Financial Group 7,220 UP 40
emart 78,200 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 00 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 46,200 UP 700
PIAM 33,950 UP 550
HANJINKAL 45,600 UP 850
CHONGKUNDANG 78,300 UP 100
DoubleUGames 41,450 DN 50
HL MANDO 50,000 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 737,000 DN 4,000
LG Energy Solution 556,000 DN 4,000
YoulchonChem 37,950 UP 1,800
DL E&C 31,500 UP 300
kakaopay 49,850 DN 100
K Car 13,190 UP 90
F&F 105,000 DN 300
Hanssem 44,950 UP 1,600
SKSQUARE 46,700 UP 250
Doosan Bobcat 59,300 DN 100
Netmarble 48,050 DN 650
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in show of force against N. Korea
-
U.S. soldier defector fined in Seoul for kicking police vehicle
-
(LEAD) N. Korea remains silent to U.S. calls to verify status of soldier in its custody: state dept.
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
USS Kentucky nuclear submarine accentuates American naval might, security commitment to S. Korea