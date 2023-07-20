Celltrion 150,100 UP 200

TKG Huchems 22,850 DN 200

JB Financial Group 8,580 UP 70

DAEWOONG PHARM 97,300 DN 200

HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,000 UP 1,000

KIH 49,800 DN 800

GS 38,100 UP 50

LIG Nex1 80,700 UP 700

Fila Holdings 38,500 0

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,300 DN 700

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,950 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 2,425 UP 5

Youngone Corp 58,000 DN 400

CSWIND 84,000 UP 1,000

GKL 14,060 DN 50

KOLON IND 51,700 0

HanmiPharm 273,000 DN 2,000

SD Biosensor 11,970 DN 10

Meritz Financial 47,150 UP 1,950

BNK Financial Group 6,670 UP 50

DGB Financial Group 7,220 UP 40

emart 78,200 DN 200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 00 DN300

KOLMAR KOREA 46,200 UP 700

PIAM 33,950 UP 550

HANJINKAL 45,600 UP 850

CHONGKUNDANG 78,300 UP 100

DoubleUGames 41,450 DN 50

HL MANDO 50,000 DN 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 737,000 DN 4,000

LG Energy Solution 556,000 DN 4,000

YoulchonChem 37,950 UP 1,800

DL E&C 31,500 UP 300

kakaopay 49,850 DN 100

K Car 13,190 UP 90

F&F 105,000 DN 300

Hanssem 44,950 UP 1,600

SKSQUARE 46,700 UP 250

Doosan Bobcat 59,300 DN 100

Netmarble 48,050 DN 650

(MORE)