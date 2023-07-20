KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KRAFTON 181,000 DN 2,300
HD HYUNDAI 59,000 DN 400
ORION 117,500 UP 400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 28,750 DN 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,880 UP 180
BGF Retail 165,400 UP 1,300
SKCHEM 64,900 DN 300
HDC-OP 10,650 DN 20
HYOSUNG TNC 352,500 UP 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 452,500 UP 5,000
HANILCMT 11,690 DN 110
SKBS 76,300 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,640 DN 20
KakaoBank 25,450 DN 50
SKBP 85,400 UP 3,800
KCC 208,000 UP 1,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES143 00 0 DN1800
LS 89,300 UP 3,600
HYBE 269,000 UP 5,500
SK ie technology 95,300 UP 4,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,700 DN 20
KIA CORP. 84,300 DN 1,700
AmoreG 27,100 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 200,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE 25,050 0
COSMOCHEM 61,200 UP 1,500
LotteChilsung 124,700 UP 300
Nongshim 401,000 DN 12,500
Hyosung 59,000 UP 400
GCH Corp 13,780 UP 190
SGBC 49,350 UP 300
POSCO Holdings 497,500 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 71,000 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 71,000 DN 700
NHIS 9,670 DN 10
GC Corp 112,200 UP 500
GS E&C 14,310 DN 240
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 685,000 DN 10,000
KPIC 134,900 UP 1,800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 DN 40
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in show of force against N. Korea
U.S. soldier defector fined in Seoul for kicking police vehicle
(LEAD) N. Korea remains silent to U.S. calls to verify status of soldier in its custody: state dept.
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
USS Kentucky nuclear submarine accentuates American naval might, security commitment to S. Korea