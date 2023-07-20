KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SKC 97,900 UP 1,600
GS Retail 21,400 DN 100
Ottogi 370,500 DN 1,500
HtlShilla 71,900 DN 900
Hanmi Science 32,850 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 152,900 DN 300
HDKSOE 125,200 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,450 0
MS IND 21,000 DN 500
OCI Holdings 117,800 DN 1,700
LS ELECTRIC 89,500 UP 200
KorZinc 469,000 UP 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 8,530 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 90,800 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 34,400 UP 2,200
S-Oil 70,200 UP 400
LG Innotek 289,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 148,900 UP 2,700
HMM 20,300 UP 1,280
HYUNDAI WIA 66,500 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 124,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 242,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 127,900 0
S-1 53,100 0
ZINUS 24,900 DN 300
Hanchem 212,500 0
DWS 38,850 UP 2,050
KEPCO 20,300 UP 100
SamsungSecu 36,200 0
KG DONGBU STL 8,330 DN 70
Daewoong 12,240 DN 20
TaekwangInd 610,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 5,080 0
KAL 26,250 UP 800
LG Corp. 87,500 UP 1,100
POSCO FUTURE M 464,500 DN 15,500
Boryung 8,140 DN 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,700 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,400 DN 50
Shinsegae 190,600 UP 600
(END)
