KBO to reschedule canceled games on Mondays

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball league said Thursday that upcoming weekend games that are canceled will be played on Mondays.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said this will apply to Saturday or Sunday games that are canceled due to inclement weather or other causes between Aug. 5 and Sept. 10. Those games will be rescheduled for the following Monday at 6:30 p.m.



This photo provided by the Kia Tigers shows a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game between the Tigers and the Kiwoom Heroes at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul, delayed by rain on June 27, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

If both Saturday and Sunday games are rained out on the same weekend, then only one of them will be played the following Monday, and the other game will be played at a later date.

Monday is typically the designated off day in the KBO, with teams playing two sets of three-game series, from Tuesday to Thursday, and then from Friday to Sunday.

Faced with a potential schedule crunch late in the regular season, the league decided to play games on Mondays.

The league did the same during the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season, when Opening Day was pushed back by several weeks.

The KBO said it will not force teams to play on three consecutive Mondays.

In the first half of the season, 48 games were canceled because of rain or dusty conditions. The second half of the season starts Friday.



In this file photo from April 12, 2023, the scoreboard at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul announces the cancellation of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game between the Kiwoom Heroes and the Doosan Bears due to fine dust. (Yonhap)

