S. Korea to sell 13 tln won worth of Treasurys in Aug.

All News 17:06 July 20, 2023

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13 trillion won (US$10.2 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The country will issue 1.6 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of two years and another 2.4 trillion won in three-year government bonds in August, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also plans to sell 2.2 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of five years and 2.4 trillion won in 10-year Treasurys.

It will float 800 billion won and 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 20 years and 30 years, respectively.

South Korea issued 17.6 trillion won in state bonds in July.

