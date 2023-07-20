S. Korea to sell 13 tln won worth of Treasurys in Aug.
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13 trillion won (US$10.2 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The country will issue 1.6 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of two years and another 2.4 trillion won in three-year government bonds in August, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also plans to sell 2.2 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of five years and 2.4 trillion won in 10-year Treasurys.
It will float 800 billion won and 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 20 years and 30 years, respectively.
South Korea issued 17.6 trillion won in state bonds in July.
