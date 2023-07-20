Constitutional Court to rule next week in impeachment case against interior minister
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court will decide next week on the fate of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min in the impeachment case filed against him in connection with the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district last year, officials said Thursday.
In February, the National Assembly submitted the impeachment resolution against Minister Lee to the Constitutional Court after passing the motion to hold him accountable for the government's bungled response to the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district last year.
An official said the Constitutional Court has decided to give its sentence on the case Tuesday afternoon.
An endorsement by the court will immediately lead to Lee's dismissal as interior minister, while a court rejection of the case puts him back in office.
Lee has been suspended from his job since the motion passed through the National Assembly on Feb. 8.
