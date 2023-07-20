Thira-utech to raise 5 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Thira-utech Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5 billion won (US$3.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 359,712 preferred shares at a price of 359,712 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

