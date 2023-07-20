Thira-utech to raise 5 bln won via stock offering
All News 18:05 July 20, 2023
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Thira-utech Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5 billion won (US$3.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 359,712 preferred shares at a price of 359,712 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Most Saved
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in show of force against N. Korea
-
U.S. soldier defector fined in Seoul for kicking police vehicle
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) N. Korea remains silent to U.S. calls to verify status of soldier in its custody: state dept.
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide