Lemon to raise 19.2 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:06 July 20, 2023

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Lemon Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 19.2 billion won (US$15.2 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 5 million common shares at a price of 3,930 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
