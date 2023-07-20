Lemon to raise 19.2 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Lemon Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 19.2 billion won (US$15.2 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 5 million common shares at a price of 3,930 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

(END)