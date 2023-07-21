Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Young teacher's apparent suicide raises public outcry against infringement of teachers' rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Teacher's suicide sheds light on collapse of teachers' rights (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't designates 7 'specialized complexes,' including Yongin, for strategic, advanced industries (Donga Ilbo)
-- Deadly underpass flooding in Osong raises criticism over public servants' work attitude (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Panel recommends expulsion of lawmaker, most severe disciplinary action, over cryptocurrency suspicions (Segye Times)
-- Panel recommends lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk be stripped of his parliamentary seat over dubious cryptocurrency holdings (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Audit agency says previous Moon gov't used biased evaluation to decide on dismantling weirs on 2 of nation's 4 major rivers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon gov't reverses Moon government's decision over major river project (Hankyoreh)
-- Amid public outcry, Marine Corps apologizes over death of soldier swept away by torrent (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't designates 7 'specialized complexes' for chip, display, 2nd battery industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Coal-fired power plant operator sues Korea Power Exchange over lack of power grid on east coast (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Suicide spotlights abuse of teachers by students and parents (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea roiled by debate over teachers' rights (Korea Herald)
-- US soldier's defection sheds light on failure of USFK to manage offenders (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in show of force against N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea remains silent to U.S. calls to verify status of soldier in its custody: state dept.
-
U.S. soldier who defected to N. Korea had been in prison workshop in Seoul: sources