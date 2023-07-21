Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:07 July 21, 2023

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Young teacher's apparent suicide raises public outcry against infringement of teachers' rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Teacher's suicide sheds light on collapse of teachers' rights (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't designates 7 'specialized complexes,' including Yongin, for strategic, advanced industries (Donga Ilbo)
-- Deadly underpass flooding in Osong raises criticism over public servants' work attitude (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Panel recommends expulsion of lawmaker, most severe disciplinary action, over cryptocurrency suspicions (Segye Times)
-- Panel recommends lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk be stripped of his parliamentary seat over dubious cryptocurrency holdings (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Audit agency says previous Moon gov't used biased evaluation to decide on dismantling weirs on 2 of nation's 4 major rivers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon gov't reverses Moon government's decision over major river project (Hankyoreh)
-- Amid public outcry, Marine Corps apologizes over death of soldier swept away by torrent (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't designates 7 'specialized complexes' for chip, display, 2nd battery industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Coal-fired power plant operator sues Korea Power Exchange over lack of power grid on east coast (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Suicide spotlights abuse of teachers by students and parents (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea roiled by debate over teachers' rights (Korea Herald)
-- US soldier's defection sheds light on failure of USFK to manage offenders (Korea Times)
