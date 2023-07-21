Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 21, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/24 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/24 Sunny 10
Suwon 33/23 Sunny 10
Cheongju 34/24 Sunny 80
Daejeon 34/23 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/23 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 30/23 Sunny 60
Jeonju 34/23 Sunny 60
Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 10
Jeju 30/25 Sunny 60
Daegu 33/23 Sunny 60
Busan 29/23 Sunny 0
(END)
