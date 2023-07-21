Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 21, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/24 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/24 Sunny 10

Suwon 33/23 Sunny 10

Cheongju 34/24 Sunny 80

Daejeon 34/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/23 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 30/23 Sunny 60

Jeonju 34/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 10

Jeju 30/25 Sunny 60

Daegu 33/23 Sunny 60

Busan 29/23 Sunny 0

