'Concrete Utopia' invited to Sitges, Hawaii film festivals
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Korean disaster movie "Concrete Utopia" has been invited to major film festivals to be held in Spain's Sitges and Hawaii in the United States, its local distributor said Friday.
The apocalyptic thriller flick will be shown in Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival's Orbita section, which is dedicated to introducing most notable films of the year and honoring a title chosen by the jury composed of audiences, according to Lotte Entertainment.
The Spanish event is one of the world's most well-known genre film festivals specialized in fantasy and horror movies. The 56th edition is scheduled to take place in Sitges, Catalonia, from Oct. 5-15.
"Concrete Utopia" will also be screened in the Spotlight on Korea section at Hawaii International Film Festival, which is slated for Oct. 12-29 in the Hawaiian islands, Lotte Entertainment said.
The disaster thriller depicts the struggle to survive of the residents of an apartment complex that becomes the only surviving building after a catastrophic quake in Seoul, starring Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young.
"Concrete Utopia" is set to hit local theaters Aug. 9.
