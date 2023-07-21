Number of pigs at S. Korean farms down in Q2 amid ASF
SEJONG, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The number of pigs raised in South Korea edged down in the second quarter from a year earlier following the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF), data showed Friday.
South Korean farms raised 11.1 million pigs in the April-June period, down 0.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. The report is based on figures collected on June 1.
The country reported eight ASF cases between December 2022 and May 2023.
The number of beef cattle also fell 1.3 percent over the period to 3.68 million amid the falling prices.
The report showed the number of ducks moved down 9.7 percent to 947,000, as some of the farms, which experienced avian influenza outbreaks between December last year and February, did not resume their production.
The number of broiler chickens came to 110.86 million, up 4.3 percent over the period amid the rising demand for the popularity of "samgyetang," a traditional chicken soup considered an energy-boosting meal, during the summer season.
