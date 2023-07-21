(LEAD) NewJeans to release new EP 'Get Up' ahead of 1st anniv.

(ATTN: UPDATES with quotes from NewJeans in paras 5-10; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group NewJeans will drop its second EP, titled "Get Up," on Friday, the band's agency said.

The album will hit music services worldwide at 1 p.m., a day before the band's first anniversary, according to ADOR.

The group's last release was "OMG," a single released in January.

K-pop girl group NewJeans is seen in this photo provided by ADOR. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The new album will have six songs, including three leading tracks -- "Super Shy," "Cool With You" and "ETA."

NewJeans said it will maintain their signature trendy and "easy listening" style from previous albums.

"We have so far tried to show our true selves as NewJeans," the group said through the agency.

"We want to continue pursuing new music that everyone can comfortably listen to and enjoy in the future."

The group also said it has made lots of new attempts with the forthcoming album at the same time.

The group had to film music videos and learn choreography for all six tracks, according to member Minji.

"In this album, the vocal parts are very different from what we've done before," Hanni said. "The members' airy vocals sound more appealing, and we also attempted various genres of dance."

"Super Shy," the prereleased song that seamlessly blends the popular Jersey club beats with the dreamy vocal tones of the members, entered the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 66 during its debut week.

The group ventured into the realm of Latin hip-hop, specifically the favela funk genre with "ETA," another track yet to be unveiled. The song was composed by 250, a prominent producer who gained fame for producing NewJeans' debut tracks "Attention" and "Hype Boy." The lyrics were penned by South Korean rapper Beenzino.

The album will also showcase NewJeans' unique musical world, fusing various genres, such as UK garage, house, R&B and Europop, through other tracks, such as "Get Up" and "ASAP."

The quintet once again took a bold step of producing music videos for all six tracks of the upcoming album, just like its unusual promotional approach during its debut last year. The group surprisingly dropped its music videos without any teaser photos or images, something K-pop idol groups typically provide.

Its recently released music video for "Cool With You" has already garnered media attention for featuring popular actor Jung Ho-yeon, known for her role in the Netflix global hit series "Squid Game," and Hong Kong star actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai.

The EP "Get Up" had secured 1.72 million copies in preorders as of Thursday, heralding the birth of the group's third million seller following "New Jeans" and "OMG."

