The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.58 3.58
2-M 3.66 3.65
3-M 3.73 3.73
6-M 3.79 3.79
12-M 3.84 3.84
