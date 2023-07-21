Seoul shares down 0.11 pct in late Fri. morning trade

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.11 percent lower late Friday morning, with market heavyweights losing ground.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 2.99 points to 2,597.24 at around 11:20 a.m.

Leading home appliances maker LG Electronics lost 1.15 percent, and its flat screen producing affiliate LG Display slid 1.45 percent.

Top builder Hyundai Engineering & Construction retreated 0.13 percent, and No. 1 air carrier Korean Air Lines skidded 1.33 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,280.25 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., down 10.35 won from the previous day's close.

