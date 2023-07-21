Fewer listed firms seek M&As in H1: data

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Korean listed firms that merged with or acquired business entities fell on-year in the first half of 2023, data showed Friday.

A total of 47 South Korean companies either wrapped up or have been working on corporate mergers and acquisitions (M&As) during the first six months of the year, down 7.8 percent from the previous year, according to the data by the Korea Securities Depository.

Of them, 14 are listed on the main KOSPI bourse and the remainder on the secondary KOSDAQ, the data showed.



This file photo taken Dec. 5, 2019, shows buildings in Yeouido, Seoul. (Yonhap)

