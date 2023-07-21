The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea hits back after N. Korea warns against U.S. nuclear submarine visit, NCG

SEOUL -- South Korea warned Friday that North Korea will face the "end" of its regime in the event of a nuclear attack after it said the deployment of a U.S. nuclear-capable submarine and other strategic assets here could meet the conditions for its use of nuclear arms.

Seoul's defense ministry renewed the warning after Pyongyang's Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam issued a sharp-tongued statement the previous day, criticizing the arrival of the USS Kentucky, an 18,750-ton Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), in South Korea and the inaugural meeting of the South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) this week.



-----------------

(LEAD) U.S. continues to seek safe return of service member in N. Korean custody: state dept.

WASHINGTON -- The United States is continuing to work for the safe return of a U.S. service member who crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korea this week, state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Thursday.

The department spokesperson, however, declined to comment on whether North Korea has responded to U.S. outreach.



-----------------

Yoon considering pardons for Liberation Day

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is considering granting special pardons to a number of people on the occasion of Aug. 15 Liberation Day, a ruling bloc official said Friday, leading to speculation the list could include officials who served under former President Park Geun-hye.

This would be the third time Yoon has granted presidential pardons after those marking Liberation Day last year and New Year's Day this year.



-----------------

S. Korea to offer tax, financial support to victims of downpour

SEJONG -- South Korea will provide all available tax and financial support to the victims of the recent downpour, the finance minister said Friday, while focusing on preventing its impact on consumer prices of agricultural goods.

The move came as the recent heavy rains in the central region damaged 34,583 hectares of farmland while killing 825,000 livestock, including 769,1000 chickens as of Thursday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Exports down 15.2 pct during first 20 days of July

SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell 15.2 percent on-year in the first 20 days of July amid the protracted slump in the chip sector, data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$31.2 billion in the July 1-20 period, compared with $36.8 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



-----------------

(LEAD) NewJeans to release new EP 'Get Up' ahead of 1st anniv.

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group NewJeans will drop its second EP, titled "Get Up," on Friday, the band's agency said.

The album will hit music services worldwide at 1 p.m., a day before the band's first anniversary, according to ADOR.



-----------------

(END)