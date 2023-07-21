Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanchang to raise 10 bln won via stock sale

All News 14:36 July 21, 2023

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Hanchang Corp. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won(US$7.8 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 20 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
