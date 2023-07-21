(LEAD) Nat'l security merit order awarded to Marine killed during search operations

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in para 5)

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday awarded an order of national security merit to a Marine who died during search and rescue operations for victims of torrential rains earlier this week, the Marine Corps said.

The government honored late Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun of the 1st Marine Division with the Gwangbok Medal, an order of national security merit, in a ceremony at the unit's headquarters in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The previous day, a Navy review committee concluded his passing was a line-of-duty death. He was posthumously promoted by one rank by the Marine Corps on the same day.

On Wednesday, Chae was swept away by a torrent at Naeseong Stream in Yecheon County, 161 km southeast of Seoul, during the search operations. Rescue authorities recovered his body late at night, 5.8 km downstream from where he first went missing.

The late Marine will be laid to rest at Daejeon National Cemetery in Daejeon, 139 km south of Seoul, on Saturday, according to the veterans ministry.

Public criticism has mounted against the military as troops at the stream searched for victims without life vests.

The Marine Corps is currently conducting an investigation into Chae's death, while carrying out a safety assessment for troops deployed in search and rescue operations.



Marines pay their respects at an alter for late Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was killed after being swept away by a torrent during search operations for victims of heavy monsoon rains, at the 1st Marine Division's headquarters in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on July 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

