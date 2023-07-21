Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. voice 'deep concerns' over N. Korea's provocations

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States met in Japan on Friday, and expressed "deep concerns" over North Korea for attempting to shift the blame on other countries for escalating tensions in the region, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, also urged North Korea to come back to the negotiating table, according to the ministry.

"The two sides voiced deep concerns over North Korea for its continuous rejection of proposals for dialogue from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, as well as the international community, and throwing the blame on others for the escalation of tensions, and called on the North to swiftly return to denuclearization talks," Kim said.

The two envoys strongly condemned the North's illicit nuclear and missile development as they agreed to maintain a robust defense posture and prepare for any additional provocations from the North.

They vowed to step up cooperation with the international community and to continue communicating with China, stressing it has a "responsible and constructive role" in the North's nuclear issue as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.



South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn (R), and his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, pose for a photo prior to their talks on North Korea's nuclear weapons in Karuizawa, Japan, on July 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

