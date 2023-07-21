Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(LEAD) N. Korea warns U.S. nuclear submarine visit to S. Korea may fall under conditions for its nuke use
SEOUL -- North Korea's defense chief warned Thursday a U.S. nuclear-capable strategic submarine's port visit to South Korea this week may fall under the legal conditions for his country's use of nuclear weapons.
Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam made the remarks, issuing an anticipated criticism of the visit here by the USS Kentucky, an 18,750-ton Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), and the inaugural meeting of the South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) this week.
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, Seoul's military said, after the arrival of a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine here and the inaugural session of a new South Korea-U.S. security dialogue.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 3:30 a.m. and 3:46 a.m., and they flew some 550 kilometers before splashing into the sea.
Kim's sister calls U.S. 'delusional' for believing in N. Korea's disarmament
SEOUL -- The powerful sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned Monday that it would be "delusional" for the United States to believe that Pyongyang's disarmament was possible.
Kim Yo-jong criticized Washington's policies of strengthening its extended deterrence and military alliance with South Korea, stating that such actions would only make it difficult for Pyongyang to engage in dialogue, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
N. Korea ramps up efforts to minimize damage from heavy rains
SEOUL -- North Korea has ramped up efforts to minimize damage to crops from the monsoon season, with its premier inspecting farms in several counties to call attention to grain protection, state media said Monday.
Kim Tok-hun called for "scientifically" managing crops and mobilizing all means for weeding during his latest visits to farms in some regions, including South Hwanghae Province and South Pyongan Province, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
